Missing woman found dead near Denton Creek; case investigated as murder

A North Texas family is pleading for anyone who has information on their daughter's murder to contact police.

The 20-year-old mother of two was found dead by teenagers fishing on the banks of Denton Creek, off of FM 2449.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jade Monique Harris, and determined she died after being stabbed by another person.

Friends on social media said Harris grew up in Lewisville and leaves behind a husband and two young children. She had been missing since Oct. 25.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said his investigators have a suspect they’re zeroing in on.

“She’s gone. I will never be able to hear her say I love you mom,” Harris’ mother, Sorena Herrington, said.

Herrington said Harris was supposed to drive to her dad’s house to fix a tire on her car, but never showed up.

“That’s when everything stopped, there’s no more text messages, no more social media, no phone calls, everything stopped,” Herrington said.

On Sunday, Harris was found dead on the banks of Denton Creek, near Ponder, with multiple stab wounds.

“It’s a very brutal attack,” Sheriff Murphree added. “It was horrific and it was very violent.”

Authorities said it’s unclear how long Harris had been there.

“We think, probably around the time she went missing, was probably close to the time she was killed,” Murphree said.

Denton County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe Harris likely knew her attacker.

The sheriff said they may have identified a suspect, but aren’t releasing his name yet.

Investigators are continuing to question other possible witnesses who may know what happened.

“We’re angry, livid, boiling. Can’t wait to find out who did it,” Herrington said.

For Harris’ family, they’re still grieving and struggling to find the next steps forward, like telling her two young children - just one and two years old - their mother is gone.

“You took our baby, you took her blue eyes, you took her smile,” Herrington said. “You took everything from us.”

Though authorities may have a suspect, the Denton County sheriff is still urging anyone with information that could help to come forward.