Second street racer in deadly South Dallas crash turns herself in: Police

The Brief The final suspect in a fatal Mother's Day street racing crash in South Dallas has surrendered to police. Sharonda Clark, 47, is charged with multiple offenses, including collision involving death, after allegedly fleeing the scene. The crash, which killed 59-year-old Jose Ambrocio Medina Soto, also involved another driver who was previously arrested.



The final suspect in a deadly Mother's Day street racing crash in South Dallas turned herself in to police on Wednesday.

The driver of the black Cadillac in the fatal crash that killed 59-year-old Jose Ambrocio Medina Soto was also the subject of Wednesday's Fox 4 Trackdown segment.

Dallas street racer turns herself in

The Latest:

Sharonda Clark, 47, has been identified as the second driver in the fatal crash after surrendering herself to police. A $5,000 reward had been offered for her arrest after she fled from the scene of the May 11 incident.

Clark is now charged with collision involving serious bodily injury, collision involving death, collision involving bodily injury, racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, racing on a highway causing death, and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Before turning herself in, police had only surveillance images of Clark, her vehicle and her license plate number to go on in the search for the driver.

Clark drove off after the crash, not stopping to help Soto, and she and her passengers were seen on video leaving the vehicle afterward. According to police, a child was left behind in the Cadillac by the occupants.

Clark is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $375,000 total bond.

First suspect arrested

The backstory:

The first driver to be arrested, 31-year-old Kadishjah Jackson, was driving a Ford Fusion while racing Clark. Police say Jackson's car flipped after striking Soto's truck, trapping her and her two passengers and killing Soto.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows part of the crash.

In the footage, a black Cadillac and a blue Ford Fusion appear to lose control. The Fusion crosses into oncoming traffic and hits a dark-colored pickup truck. The Cadillac is seen driving away from the scene.

Jackson was hospitalized after the crash, and arrested upon her release. She is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, racing on a highway causing bodily injury and two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury. Her combined bonds total $1 million.