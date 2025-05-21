Trackdown: South Dallas street-racing death

article

The Brief A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a second driver involved in a fatal South Dallas street racing accident. Jose Medina, 59, was killed on Mother's Day when his truck was hit head-on by a street-racing Ford Fusion. One driver, Kadijah Jackson, 31, has been charged with six felony offenses, but the driver of the black Cadillac involved is still at large. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Sammy Shaw at 214-608-7813 or sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov.



Street racing collision

What we know:

On May 11 at about 7:40 p.m., Jose Medina was driving his Nissan Frontier coming home from work.

A Ford Fusion was heading northbound on the 5000 block of Second Avenue racing a black 2006 Cadillac CTS before they collided with each other.

The Ford Fusion went into the southbound lanes and that's where Medina hit head-on with the Ford Fusion. Medina died from the accident at the age of 59.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was identified as 31-year-old Kadijah Jackson. She's in jail and has been charged with six felony offenses.

The black Cadillac continued driving north and turned left on Goldspier Drive and you see all the occupants in the vehicle get out and run back towards the scene, we believe.

What they're saying:

Detective Sammy Shaw of the Dallas Police Vehicular Crimes Unit confirms the occupants of the vehicle did not exit the vehicle to attempt to help Medina.

Detective Shaw believes there are people in the neighborhood who can confirm the identity and location of the driver and the occupants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or has any information regarding the 2006 Black Cadillac CTS with damage to the left rear, should contact Detective Sammy Shaw at 214-608-7813 or sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov.