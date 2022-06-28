5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; woman arrested

article

A Dallas woman is charged for the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas.

Paramedics found the little boy already dead and said his body had signs of trauma.

Williams is charged with causing serious bodily injury to the child.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. Police said they took several witnesses to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning.

Williams’ relationship to the child is unclear.

His name has not yet been released.