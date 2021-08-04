Venomous Cobra snake missing in Grand Prairie, search underway

article

Authorities in Grand Prairie are warning about a missing venomous snake that is on the loose.

Police say the owner of a venomous West African Banded Cobra snake called animal services on Tuesday to report his snake had been missing since 5 p.m. His home is in the 1800 block of Cherry Street.

Grand Prairie Animal Services, the owner and a venomous snake apprehension professional searched for the snake inside and outside of the home through the night with no success.

Residents who live in the area and see any type of snake are urged to call 911 immediately and not approach or attempt to capture the venomous snake.

Police have alerted area hospitals of the missing snake and initiated a protocol with Parkland hospital to treat this type of snake bite.

Police say the snake was permitted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.