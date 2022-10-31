Search underway for Seagoville prison inmate who disappeared

The search is on for an inmate who disappeared from a Dallas County prison.

31-year-old Salvador Gallegos went missing from the satellite camp next to the federal prison in Seagoville on Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The prison system considers Gallegos a "walkaway."

Gallegos was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 160-month sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for the missing prisoner.

The Bureau of Prisons says Gallegos had black hair, brown eyes, is 5'7" tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the US Marshals at 214-767-0836.