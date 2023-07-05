Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for 19-year-old at Lewisville Lake who never resurfaced

Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Search crews are investigating a possible drowning after a teen went swimming but never resurfaced.

The Highland Village Fire Department and the Lewisville Fire Department dive teams began the search for a 19-year-old on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

The teen was swimming with friends, went under and reportedly did not resurface. 

The teen was swimming with friends, went under and reportedly did not resurface.