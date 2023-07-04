Man drowns in Lewisville Lake Monday night

A swimmer drowned in Lewisville Lake on Monday night.

The City of Lewisville says the man, who was around 20 years old, was swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park.

He went under the water and did not resurface at around 8:30 p.m.

A dive team recovered the man's body around 9:15 p.m.

Witnesses say the man was swimming by a buoy without a life jacket when he went under.

They believe he may have gotten tangled in the ropes of the buoy.

The game warden is investigating the incident.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.