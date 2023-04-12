Search continues for 2 men believed to have drowned in Trinity River

article

Crews are continuing to search the Trinity River in Dallas for the bodies of two people believed to have drowned.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews searched for two people in the Trinity River after they never resurfaced after going underwater Easter Sunday.

The incident happened in the Elm Fork of the Trinity River near California Crossing Park in Northwest Dallas.

DFR used sonar to scan the river, but were unable to find anything.

Operations were stopped Sunday.

On Monday, authorities called off the search, saying the two men are believed to be dead and that crews would recover the bodies after they resurface.

On Wednesday, crews returned to area to continue their search.

A group of people protesting the decision to delay the search in the area of California Crossing Park also showed up on Wednesday.

The protesters identified the two men as young Guatemalan immigrants who worked as construction workers.

Protesters say they also spoke to at least one Dallas City Council person about the decision.

Dallas police said they brought cadaver dogs to the area in an attempt to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.