Crews search for two people in Trinity River in Dallas after they didn’t resurface

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews searched for two people in the Trinity River after they never resurfaced after going underwater Easter Sunday.

Authorities were called at 3:30 p.m. for a water rescue in the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.

They were told two people went underwater but didn’t come back up.

Crews responded to the area of the dam near California Crossing Park, located in the 1600 block of California Crossing Road.

Police and fire crews were on scene, but there were no signs of the two people.

DFR used sonar to scan the river, but were unable to find anything.

Operations were stopped Sunday, as efforts have now moved to recovery mode.