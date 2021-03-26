Search continues for 18-year-old missing at Benbrook Lake

article

Game wardens and law enforcement dive teams are still looking for an 18-year-old man who was last seen on a kayak at Benbrook Lake Sunday morning.

The teen’s kayak was found but there’s been no sign of him.

Crews said issues with the sonar system have made their search efforts difficult. They said a large number of submerged trees is affecting their equipment.

The addition of more boats to the search is also a problem.

"The more boats you have out there the more area you can cover but the more you risk getting in each other’s way and the side-scan sonar picture is not going to work," said Cliff Swafford, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Game wardens said search teams will alternate shifts until they find the missing kayaker’s body.