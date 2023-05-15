Seagoville suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at officers
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - Seagoville Police say a suspect is in custody after a massive standoff.
42-year-old Ronald Segroves was arrested on Monday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a mental health crisis call on Modene Street.
When the two officers entered the home they say Segroves shot at them with a long caliber gun.
Neither officer was hit.
SKY 4 spotted several local law enforcement agencies responding to the scene.
After a standoff, Segroves was taken into custody.