Seagoville suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at officers

Seagoville Police say a suspect is in custody after a massive standoff.

42-year-old Ronald Segroves was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a mental health crisis call on Modene Street.

When the two officers entered the home they say Segroves shot at them with a long caliber gun.

Neither officer was hit.

SKY 4 spotted several local law enforcement agencies responding to the scene.

After a standoff, Segroves was taken into custody.