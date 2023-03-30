Seagoville police looking for two men in connection to flea market fight

article

Seagoville police released photos of two men they are searching for in connection to the assault of a peace officer and an escape from custody during a fight that broke out at La Pulga Flea Market.

Police said it happened at Seagoville Trade Days flea market as the Latin recording artist Lalo Mora was performing on stage this Sunday.

A number of large fights broke out in the crowd and many bottles and cans were thrown.

The band had to stop playing while police tried to break up the fights.

Several videos of the incidents surfaced on social media.

One individual who hit an officer in the head with a can was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car, but video clips show at least one person helping the man escape with officers were focused on helping break up the fights.

First responders treated several people who were injured while fighting or in the crowd. It’s not clear how many people or how serious their injuries were.

Seagoville Police ask anyone who recognizes the men to call Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or contact Seagoville PD directly at 972-287-2999.