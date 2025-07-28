Seagoville officer dragged as suspect tries to steal police vehicle

article

The Brief A parolee with an extensive criminal history was arrested Sunday after a police chase and struggle with an officer. The suspect, Brandon Roy Boothe, tried to steal a patrol car and dragged an officer during the struggle. Boothe faces multiple felony charges, including robbery and aggravated assault against a public servant; he had an active parole violation warrant.



Brandon Booth Arrested

What we know:

Brandon Roy Boothe, 36, was taken into custody after a more than two-minute struggle with a Seagoville police officer. He faces multiple felony charges including robbery, aggravated assault against a public servant, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No bond has been set.

Timeline:

The incident started at 7:08 p.m. Sunday when a Seagoville officer spotted Boothe driving a reported stolen Chevrolet pickup. Boothe quickly drove off, initiating a vehicle pursuit on Seagoville Road to Interstate 20. The initial pursuing officer terminated the chase when Boothe entered eastbound I-20, driving the wrong way.

However, another responding Seagoville officer found Boothe traveling eastbound on the I-20 service road near Beltline Road in southeast Dallas. Boothe drove off, driving the stolen truck across a grassy area from the service road onto Ravenview Road, where he crashed at low speed with another motorist near the intersection with Beltline Road. Neither the other motorist nor the officer reported significant injuries in the collision.

Boothe then abandoned the stolen vehicle and started running, with an officer running after him. The officer attempted to deploy a Taser, but it was unsuccessful. Boothe then circled back and got into the running police vehicle, trying to drive away.

Featured article

Seagoville Police say there was a struggle as the officer got into the police vehicle to prevent Boothe from taking control. During the confrontation, Boothe managed to put the patrol car in gear, crashing into the stolen pickup. He then put the vehicle in reverse, dragging the officer, who was partially outside the vehicle. The officer managed to stop the vehicle's movement, but Boothe continued to resist and again put the car in drive, crashing into the stolen pickup again. The struggle for control of the police vehicle continued for more than two minutes, police say.

Another Seagoville police officer arrived and deployed a Taser, subduing Boothe, who was then arrested.

The officer had minor facial injuries from the assault and minor leg injuries from being dragged, and was treated at the scene by EMS. Boothe was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Dallas County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Boothe had an active warrant for a parole violation issued by the Texas Department of Corrections.

He is a documented criminal street gang member with an extensive criminal history. Two handguns and ammunition were recovered from the stolen pickup Boothe was driving.