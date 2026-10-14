Seagoville first responders extinguish fire at Ace Hardware

The Brief The outside storage area of an Ace Hardware store in Seagoville caught fire early on Wednesday, October 14. Seagoville firefighters extinguished the fire around 6:11 a.m. this morning, and the building will remain closed today for safety purposes. Officials did not say what caused the building to catch on fire.



An Ace Hardware in Seagoville caught fire early Wednesday morning, slowing traffic along Highway 175 and causing damage inside the building.

Seagoville Ace Hardware fire

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What we know:

The Seagoville Fire Department says around 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire in the outside storage area of an Ace Hardware store.

The building is located at 550 N U.S. Highway 175, and TxDOT cameras captured smoke rising from it early this morning.

The store suffered minor water and smoke damage on the inside of the building. Traffic along Hwy. 175 was slowed as firefighters put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

What we don't know:

Seagoville officials did not say what caused the fire.

What's next:

Officials say the Ace Hardware store will remain closed today as a safety measure.