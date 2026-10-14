Seagoville first responders extinguish fire at Ace Hardware
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - An Ace Hardware in Seagoville caught fire early Wednesday morning, slowing traffic along Highway 175 and causing damage inside the building.
Seagoville Ace Hardware fire
What we know:
The Seagoville Fire Department says around 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, firefighters responded to and extinguished a fire in the outside storage area of an Ace Hardware store.
The building is located at 550 N U.S. Highway 175, and TxDOT cameras captured smoke rising from it early this morning.
The store suffered minor water and smoke damage on the inside of the building. Traffic along Hwy. 175 was slowed as firefighters put out the blaze.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
What we don't know:
Seagoville officials did not say what caused the fire.
What's next:
Officials say the Ace Hardware store will remain closed today as a safety measure.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seagoville Fire Department and TxDOT cameras.