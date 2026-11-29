The Brief Strong winds swept across North Texas on Sunday morning behind a passing cold front, prompting wind advisories with gusts topping 60 mph in some areas. Breezy northwest winds will persist Sunday afternoon with highs near 59 degrees before a midweek warming trend pushes temperatures into the 70s. An approaching storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms to the region on Thursday before clearing out by Friday morning.



Strong winds swept across North Texas on Sunday morning behind a passing cold front, prompting wind advisories across much of the state as gusts topped 60 mph in some areas.

Wind Advisory in North Texas

Wichita Falls recorded a maximum gust of 61 mph, while Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport clocked a 40 mph gust, with most of the region seeing peak gusts in the low to mid-40s. Advisories in the Texas Panhandle expired earlier in the day as the front pushed south and east, and North Texas advisories were set to expire at noon Sunday.

Despite the expiring advisories, we expect sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph to keep conditions breezy throughout Sunday afternoon, with sunny skies and a high near 59 degrees. Residents were advised to reinforce outdoor holiday decorations and keep inflatables deflated over the next several days.

Winds are forecast to shift to the south on Monday at 10 to 20 mph with seasonable highs near 62 degrees. That southerly flow will usher in a midweek warming trend and push higher moisture into the region.

After starting the week with dry air and dew points in the 20s and 30s, daytime highs are expected to climb into the 70s from Tuesday through Thursday as dew points rise into the mid-60s.

Storm chances this week

An approaching low-pressure system moving inland from the West Coast is expected to interact with the increased moisture to bring widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms to North Texas on Thursday, with isolated showers possible in far western counties as early as Wednesday night.

While the rainfall will help chip away at ongoing drought conditions across North Texas, forecasters noted that more systems will be needed to fully alleviate the dry spell.

The low-pressure system and an accompanying cold front are projected to exit the region by Friday morning, clearing out the rain and returning temperatures to the seasonable 60s by next weekend.

7-Day Forecast