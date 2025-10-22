Owner of dive shop in 12-year-old’s death seemingly admitted to past fatalities on video

The Brief The owner of a dive shop where a 12-year-old recently died was recorded in 2017 seemingly admitting to multiple past deaths, saying "Our insurance company just settles." A former regional director for a scuba certification agency came forward with the video after the recent death, claiming the agency previously deemed the footage "not actionable." The shop owner and the certification agency have not responded to FOX 4's questions about the video.



More people are coming forward to FOX 4 with disturbing information after a 12-year-old girl died during what should have been a safe dive conducted during a class.

A video provided to FOX 4, reveals the owner of Scuba Toys, the dive shop that ran Dylan Harrison's class, seemingly admitting to other deaths on their watch, with no consequences.

What we know:

An instructor concerned about the direction of a 2017 meeting on scuba instruction standards, started recording the interaction. The owner of Scuba Toys then made a statement that led that instructor to decide to no longer work with Scuba Toys.

The man sitting on the counter in the 2017 video is Joe Johnson, the owner of Scuba Toys. Beside him was his wife Sandy, and a regional director with NASE, a scuba diving certification agency.

"We can kill two people a year"

What they're saying:

First, an instructor tells Johnson not to take lawsuits lightly. Johnson's reply was seemingly a stunning admission.

Instructor: "Don't laugh about their lawsuits, there is that Aqualung and SCUBAPRO have their own specific mouthpieces, and the warranty is void if they aren't on there."

Joe Johnson: "All I know is we've killed… what? 4 people? 5 people? And we've never even done a deposition. Our insurance company just settles. John Witherspoon says we can kill two people a year, 'we are fine'."

Sandy Johnson: "We don't want that to happen."

Joe Johnson: "Just kidding, I'm just kidding."

Instructor: "Challenge accepted, challenge accepted."

FOX 4 asked Johnson about these statements and is still awaiting a response.

Former scuba instructor shares video

What Happened Next:

Shocked at the two statements regarding killing with no consequences, the instructor sent the entire 45-minute video to John Banks. At the time, Banks was the regional director for NAUI, the National Association of Underwater Instructors, an organization that certifies dive shops.

"I forwarded it to NAUI headquarters in Tampa to a gentleman named Jim Gunderson, who was one of the leads of all training and standards for NAUI," said Banks. Gunderson then took it to the then CEO of NAUI.

"NAUI says it is not actionable," said Banks. "It died at that point."

FOX 4 asked NAUI if it has records of deaths associated with Scuba Toys and has not yet received a response.

As for the insurance agent, who allegedly said two deaths a year is fine, Banks says they are no longer in business.

"That was insane, then everyone hollering challenge accepted. That was a level of unprofessional conduct I cannot possibly imagine," said Banks.

Certification agency ruled video "not actionable"

Big picture view:

Banks decided to bring the video to light after seeing FOX 4’s story about the death of 12-year-old Dylan Harrison at a Scuba Toys certification class in Terrell this August.

"I saw your video and my old shop on the video and my heart sank," he said.

Banks used to be an instructor who worked with Scuba Toys.

"I’ve known Joe a lot of years. I don't know what would have caused that level of indifference about student safety," said Banks.

Banks says Harrison’s death should never have happened.

"There is not a circumstance where anyone under 15 would be lost by anyone. They are never allowed to be alone, that's standard," he stated.

Scuba safety and lack of regulation

Dig deeper:

FOX 4’s Lori Brown asked Banks what would happen if a 12-year-old panics and takes their mask off during instruction.

"You control it, put it back on, put [the regulator] in their mouth and slowly take them to the surface. You control the situation," said Banks.

Banks is also troubled that witness Rich Thomas told FOX 4 the instructor was out of the water before Dylan was found.

"They should have never left the water. You are the last to leave the water," he stated.

Banks told FOX 4 just why it is important to speak out about this conduct regarding scuba instruction.

"Did you know scuba is not regulated, it is self-regulated? We have spent years and decades doing it the right way. What I'm seeing is a transition to what has happened. It could become normal if we don't fix this," said Banks.

As the organization that certified Scuba Toys, Banks says he had hoped NAUI would have suspended its certification based on the video.

"Safety can't be something calculated based on profit and loss reports," Banks said.

Investigation into death

What's next:

FOX 4 has learned that the Texas Rangers are now assisting the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

The 2017 video has been provided to law enforcement.