Crucial evidence "lost" in scuba death investigation of 12-year-old girl

The Brief A Rockwall family is demanding answers after their 12-year-old daughter died during a scuba certification class two months ago. Key evidence of dive computer data was not collected or analyzed by law enforcement, and one device is now reported lost. The Kaufman County Sheriff's office states the matter remains an "open criminal investigation" as they follow "all available evidence."



Rockwall Family Seeks Answers

A Rockwall couple wants answers about why their 12-year-old daughter died during a scuba certification class. The incident happened nearly two months ago, and they still have little information about what happened.

Many of the answers the family is looking for could be found in the dive computers worn by 12-year-old Dylan, her instructor, and the dive master. But their attorney has found the Kaufman County Sheriff's office has still not retrieved or analyzed that data and one of the computers has since been "lost."

The Last Photo: What Happened to 12-Year-Old Dylan?

What we know:

12-year-old Dylan’s life ended on August 16, during what was supposed to be a happy day. She was set to get her scuba diving certification at The Scuba Ranch in Terrell. With the certificate, she would be able to join her dad and grandfather scuba diving.

Her mom, capturing the moment in this photo, which turned out to be the last one ever taken of Dylan.

What happened next remains a mystery eight weeks later, even to an experienced attorney.

Experienced Dive Attorney Steps In Pro-Bono

David Concannon, who specializes in the scuba diving industry, says it shouldn't be that way. Concannon is representing the Harrison’s pro-bono, to help them find out what happened. He says other students and divers there that day have come to him with information.

Law Enforcement's Handling of Evidence

Local perspective:

Among the people Concannon would expect to know what to do is Dylan's instructor, William Armstrong, who is also an assistant chief deputy with the Collin County Sheriff's office.

"This is the first case I've had, out of almost 300, where answers have not been forthcoming, and evidence was not gathered at the scene or shortly thereafter, by the people who know what to do," said Concannon. "It's unusual that so many people who know what to do were present, and things that weren't done. And they're not being done."

Dive Computers: The "Black Box"

Concannon says that an analysis of Dylan’s dive computer that she wore on her wrist has not been completed.

"That's a black box that'll show you a tremendous amount of information about what happened to Dylan," he said.

"That evidence has been in the presence of law enforcement since the moment she was recovered, but it hasn't been analyzed."

Concannon says not collecting and analyzing the dive computer from Dylan, the instructor, and dive master, would be like not collecting the black box from a plane crash.

" And then the plane gets taken to the junkyard, and they still don't go get it," he said.

What Happened Under the Water?

Dig deeper:

The Scuba Ranch is a privately owned lake where people can receive their instruction and certification from dive schools. The managing operator told FOX 4 they were unable to comment about what happened at that time. The certification class is run by a separate company called scuba toys, and began around 9:45 on Saturday morning.

According to witness affidavits Concannon obtained, there were eight students, an instructor and a dive master. The divers were first instructed to go to a platform 16 feet below the surface.

"There was a miscommunication between a student and the instructor, and that student went to the surface," said Concannon.

According to witness affidavits, the instructor then brought the class to the surface. Concannon says what happened next is where the accounts diverge, raising questions that could be answered by the dive computers.

"According to a student, they descended as a group. Not on a line, not to a platform, they just let the air out of their inflating vests, and descended," he said.

The instructor and dive master's affidavits claim the group descended on a line.

"Which is the way you're supposed to," Concannon suggested.

The Moment Dylan Went Missing

When they got to the underwater platform the second time, Concannon said they took a head count and Dylan was missing.

"The dive computer data from the instructor, the dive master, and at least Dylan and the other student who was wearing a dive computer will tell you exactly what happened. That mystery will be solved," said Concannon.

The dive master sought help from the Dallas County Sheriff's office dive team at The Scuba Ranch lake for a training exercise.

"Dylan was found at 42 feet. Away from the platform," said the attorney.

"At the surface, she wasn't in trouble. We don't know when she got into trouble, when somebody could have helped her."

Search Continues for Missing Dive Computer

What they're saying:

FOX 4 asked the owner of Scuba Toys if he would like the opportunity to talk about what happened to Dylan Harrion. He said he'd been told to not say anything about it, since it is under investigation.

Dylan had no experience in deep dark cold water.

"And she was alone. That's upsetting, and it's concerning, as a father and as a professional in this industry."

Concannon has been working to explain to the Kaufman County Sherriff's office the importance of collecting the dive computers since September 3rd.

An app on an iPhone is all it takes to download the data.

"They admitted that they didn't collect the dive professionals' computers at the scene," said Concannon.

"And now, 6 weeks after I first started speaking to them, they've said, ‘We're going to look at the available evidence.’"

Concannon says the key word is "available."

"My investigator, a 26-year veteran of the FBI and who ran the FBI dive team, has spoken to one of the professionals, and he no longer has his dive computer. He lost it in a 90-foot-deep lake," said Concannon.

"Two weeks after I started telling the police to collect the dive computer."

Concannon says if someone searched for it, it would still work. He then told the sheriff's office what he learned about the lost dive computer in an email.

Authorities Acknowledge "Open Criminal Investigation"

The sheriff’s office response:

"This matter remains part of an open criminal investigation. As such, we are following all available evidence and will continue to do so in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation."

Grieving Family Demands Prompt Answers

What's next:

"There's a family that is grieving terribly, and they don't have answers," said Concannon.

"And if you are responsible for investigating the death of anyone, But especially a child. You should give those families answers as soon as you possibly can."