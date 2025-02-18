School closings: Will North Texas districts call off class on Wednesday?

The Brief Temperatures will fall below freezing on Tuesday night and stay below freezing for a while. Some icy patches are possible on Tuesday night. School districts have not called off class at this point.



A blast of Arctic air will drop temperatures below freezing on Tuesday night, and we could see some icy spots on the roads.

We don't expect to see any snow or ice falling on Wednesday, but wind chills are expected to be at or near zero.

Several North Texas schools moved up games scheduled for later in the week, but as of Tuesday morning, class is expected to continue as scheduled.

Right now, many school districts are still waiting to make the call on classes this week. It’s not so much a concern for winter precipitation as it is for kids to be out in dangerous cold waiting for a bus.

School districts are expected to provide an update on any class cancelations or delays on Tuesday.

School Closings List

If North Texas school districts decide to delay or call off class on Wednesday, you will be able to see them on the list below.

Districts on chance of school closures

What we know:

Arlington ISD released a statement on Tuesday morning, saying that at this time all schools are expected to operate on a normal schedule, but that they will continue to monitor the weather and will make updates if needed.

Both Dallas ISD and Richardson ISD say the cold weather alone will not prompt schools to close. However, they will be closely monitoring road and building conditions. More updates are expected later this week.