School closings, delays: Storms affect North Texas school districts

Severe storms in North Texas forced some school districts to delay the start of class or completely close their doors on Tuesday.

Some individual schools had to cancel classes due to power outages.

READ MORE: Plano West Senior High damaged by strong winds

Dallas-Fort Worth School Closures

FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth has a complete list of closed North Texas schools, daycares, churches and businesses because of snow, ice, storm damage or severe weather.

Registered Users: Report a Closing | Not registered? Get School Closings Help

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.