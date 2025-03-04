Expand / Collapse search

School closings, delays: Storms affect North Texas school districts

Published  March 4, 2025 9:39am CST
Severe Weather
Dallas weather: March 4 late morning forecast

The sun is taking over and the temperatures are starting to warm up. The colder air behind this front was colder than we expected. FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews has the update on the forecast for the rest of the week.

Severe storms in North Texas forced some school districts to delay the start of class or completely close their doors on Tuesday.

Some individual schools had to cancel classes due to power outages.

READ MORE: Plano West Senior High damaged by strong winds

Dallas-Fort Worth School Closures

FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth has a complete list of closed North Texas schools, daycares, churches and businesses because of snow, ice, storm damage or severe weather.

The Source: School closings and delays are provided by districts. 

