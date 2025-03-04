Plano West Senior High damaged by strong winds

The Brief Plano West High School was damaged in Tuesday's storms. Part of the roof was ripped off by high winds. Tree limbs and other debris are in the area.



Tuesday morning's severe storms damaged part of Plano West High School.

Plano West High School damage

What we know:

Part of the tin roof at Plano West Senior High School was ripped off and blown into the parking lot.

The area around the damage was blocked off by caution tape.

A post on social media by one of the school's football coaches suggested the damage affected the school's gym and locker rooms.

In the area around the school, there are tree limbs and other debris.

Plano ISD said that it may take extra time for buses to take students to school.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage to the school is not clear.