Plano West Senior High damaged by strong winds
PLANO, Texas - Tuesday morning's severe storms damaged part of Plano West High School.
Plano West High School damage
What we know:
Part of the tin roof at Plano West Senior High School was ripped off and blown into the parking lot.
The area around the damage was blocked off by caution tape.
A post on social media by one of the school's football coaches suggested the damage affected the school's gym and locker rooms.
READ MORE: Dallas weather: 70+ mph wind gusts cause damage in North Texas
In the area around the school, there are tree limbs and other debris.
Plano ISD said that it may take extra time for buses to take students to school.
What we don't know:
The extent of the damage to the school is not clear.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4 crews at Plano West High School on Tuesday morning and social media posts about the damage.