Scarborough Renaissance Festival opens in Waxahachie

You are invited to step back in time to a 16th century English village at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie.

The 2024 edition of the festival opened on April 6th, its 43rd year.

"We had an awesome weekend, perfect weather, great crowds and we're ready for 7 more," said Helanie Thompson, the Director of Communications for the Scarborough Renaissance Festival.

The event filled with live entertainment, music, food and more runs through May 27 on Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day.

There is full combat jousting, birds of prey exhibitions, a mermaid lagoon and 23 stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment.

An artisan marketplace has more than 200 shops with crafts and artisan demonstrations.

The festival expects more than 200,000 people from near and far to attend.