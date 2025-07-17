Scallop & shrimp mango ceviche recipe from MasterChef Junior contestant

Ingredients:

Sea scallops – 1/2 lb, diced into small pieces

Shrimp – 1/2 lb, peeled, deveined, and chopped into bite-sized pieces

Limes – 6, juiced (for marinating seafood)

Lemons – 2, juiced (for extra brightness)

Red onion – 1/2, finely diced

Garlic – 1 clove, minced

Jalapeño – 1, finely chopped (seeded for less heat)

Avocado – 1 large, diced

Mango – 1 ripe, diced

Cherry tomatoes – 1 cup, halved

English cucumber – 1/2, diced

Cilantro – 1/4 cup, chopped

Chives – 2 tbsp, chopped

Olive oil – 2 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black pepper – to taste

Cayenne pepper – pinch (or to taste)

Cumin – 1/4 tsp

Directions:

1. Marinate the seafood:

In a glass or non-reactive bowl, combine diced scallops and shrimp.

Pour in the fresh lime and lemon juice until the seafood is fully submerged.

Add minced garlic, jalapeño, and a pinch of salt. Stir to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for 30–45 minutes, until the seafood is opaque (cooked by the citrus).

2. Prep the produce (while seafood marinates):

Dice your mango, avocado, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes

Julienne or dice the jicama for crunch.

Finely chop the red onion, cilantro, and chives.

3. Drain and assemble:

Once the seafood is "cooked," drain off about half of the citrus juice (optional for less acidity).

Add all chopped vegetables and fruit to the seafood.

Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle in cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to taste.

Gently toss to combine.

4. Chill & Serve:

Let sit in the fridge for another 10–15 minutes to allow flavors to meld.

Serve chilled, optionally with tortilla chips or in small glasses as an appetizer.