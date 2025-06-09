Savory cannoli dip recipe from Flamant Bar & Bistro
DALLAS - This savory cannoli dip combines whipped ricotta, marscapone, sea salt, pistachio, smoked honey, and herb salt with baby cannoli shells.
Cannoli Dip (Whipped Ricotta)
2 Qt Ricotta Cheese
1 tsp Salt
1 ea Lemon Zest
1/4 tsp Black Pepper
1/4 tsp Red Pepper Flake
1 T bMinced Garlic
1/4 C EVOO
1 Tb Champagne Vinegar
1/4 C Toasted pistachio
2 oz Smoked Honey
1 pinch maldon salt
10 piece baby cannoli shells
In the Robot Coupe process ricotta until whipped smooth and fluffy, which may take up to 5 minutes of continuous running.
Once smooth and fluffy mix in everything except nuts, honey, maldon salt, and shells.
Spread the dip onto a plate and top with nuts, honey, and salt.
Put cannoli shells on the side.