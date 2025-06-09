Savory cannoli dip recipe from Flamant Bar & Bistro

This savory cannoli dip combines whipped ricotta, marscapone, sea salt, pistachio, smoked honey, and herb salt with baby cannoli shells.

Cannoli Dip (Whipped Ricotta)

2 Qt Ricotta Cheese

1 tsp Salt

1 ea Lemon Zest

1/4 tsp Black Pepper

1/4 tsp Red Pepper Flake

1 T bMinced Garlic

1/4 C EVOO

1 Tb Champagne Vinegar

1/4 C Toasted pistachio

2 oz Smoked Honey

1 pinch maldon salt

10 piece baby cannoli shells

In the Robot Coupe process ricotta until whipped smooth and fluffy, which may take up to 5 minutes of continuous running.

Once smooth and fluffy mix in everything except nuts, honey, maldon salt, and shells.

Spread the dip onto a plate and top with nuts, honey, and salt.

Put cannoli shells on the side.