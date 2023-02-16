San Antonio trucker charged with kidnapping Little Elm teen

article

A trucker from San Antonio is in the Denton County jail charged with kidnapping for this week's disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Little Elm.

He's also expected to be charged with sexual assault of a child.

Police say Richard Laird had been communicating with the girl just before she disappeared from her home on Sunday.

Detectives discovered his trucking company was based in Southeast Dallas. That's where they tracked down Laird's semi-truck with the teen inside the truck’s cab.

The girl was returned safely to her family on Tuesday.

Laird's bond has been set at $500,000.