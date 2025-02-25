Video shows gunfire in Far East Dallas shootout that injured 2-year-old girl

The Brief 2-year-old Aliyah Smith is finally back home recovering after she was shot Sunday night during a shootout between gang members at an apartment complex on St. Francis Avenue in Far East Dallas. Surveillance video from a gas station across the street shows two men firing their guns in the apartment parking lot. Sam Smith works at the gas station across the street. He says his wife and daughter were going to walk and bring him dinner when one of the stray bullets hit Aliyah. She was rushed to the hospital and later released. No arrests have been announced.



A 2-year-old girl is at home with her family and still recovering from gunshot wounds after she was caught in the crossfire of an apparent gang shootout.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station shows a group of people firing shots from across the street.

Police are still searching for the shooters.

New Surveillance Video

What we know:

Surveillance video from a Far East Dallas gas station shows part of a Sunday night gang-related shootout, according to Dallas police.

Two men are seen firing from an apartment complex across St. Francis Avenue.

Police say another group was also opening fire.

A child in a nearby parking lot was caught in the crossfire.

A Parent’s Worst Nightmare

What they're saying:

Sam Smith says the 2-year-old girl who was shot was his daughter, Aliyah Smith.

"I just feel blessed because it could have been a whole lot worse," he said. "She Daddy's baby. So she wanted to see her daddy. So she was going to take Daddy his plate. That's when all the chaos ensued."

Smith works at the gas station where the shooting happened just feet from his apartment.

Shortly after 9 pm on Sunday, Sam’s wife and Aliyah were going to walk and bring him dinner.

While waiting at the gate, bullets started flying, striking vehicles, apartments and the 2-year-old.

"She grabbed my daughter and got behind a car," said Sam. "When she picked her up and ran to the house, she saw blood on her hand. And that’s what let her know."

The child was rushed to the hospital and later released.

Sam says he wants to move away from the area in order to protect his family.

"It could’ve been a lot worse. A whole lot worse," he said.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.