2-year-old struck by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for suspects in a gang-related shooting that injured a 2-year-old girl Sunday night.
Far East Dallas shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a gas station in the 3400 block of St. Francis Avenue in Far East Dallas.
Multiple suspects fired at a man inside a car at the gas pumps. One of the bullets struck a 2-year-old girl in a nearby parking lot. She was taken to a children’s hospital and is expected to recover.
FOX 4 photojournalist Terry Van Sickle captured this photo at the scene.
Multiple shooters
As shots were fired, another car pulled up across the street, and someone inside also began shooting. It’s unclear if the two shooters are connected.
Two other people escaped unharmed, though their car was hit by gunfire.
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether they have identified the suspects.
It remains unclear if the two shooters were connected.
The girl’s identity has not been released due to her age.
This is a developing story. FOX 4 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police both in a written statement and from officers at the scene of the shooting.