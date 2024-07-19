Saginaw Uber driver paralyzed in shooting, 18-year-old suspect arrested

article

An Uber driver suffered irreversible paralysis after being shot in the neck while giving a group of men a ride. An 18-year-old suspect is now facing charges for the crime.

The shooting happened in late June on E. Bailey Boswell Road in Saginaw.

Police said the 24-year-old driver picked up three men for a ride.

A few minutes later, another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire. The driver was hit in the back of the neck.

Investigators now believe one of the male passengers was the intended target.

They found an abandoned vehicle a few blocks away and traced it back to 18-year-old James Wallick.

Wallick was arrested earlier this week and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held in the Tarrant County jail with a bond set at just over $20,000.

Saginaw police said the Uber driver survived the shooting but suffered a traumatic brain injury and spinal injury that caused irreversible paralysis.

His name has not been released.