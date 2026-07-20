Saginaw man pleads guilty for role in fatal fentanyl overdose

The Brief 38-year-old Kevin Chase McCauley pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 17 years in prison. McCauley sold fentanyl-laced counterfeit hydrocole pills to an Argyle resident in March 2023 who had a fatal overdose from the pills. McCauley's case is part of a Homeland Security Task Force initiative to eliminate criminal gangs and trafficking rings across the United States.



A Saginaw man will spend years in federal prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that lead to a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl overdose sentencing

Kevin Chase McCauley, 38

What we know:

38-year-old Kevin Chase McCauley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard A. Schell on July 20.

The backstory:

On March 8, 2023, the Denton County Sheriff's Office responded to the death of an individual on Stonecrest Road in Argyle.

An investigation revealed McCauley sold the victim fentanyl-laced counterfeit hydrocodone pills, which they later overdosed on.

Dig deeper:

McCauley's case is part of a Homeland Security Task Force initiative titled Protecting the American People Against Invasion.

The initiative's goal is to eliminate criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States.