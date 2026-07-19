Dallas Mavericks acquire former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher in 3-team trade

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The Brief The Dallas Mavericks acquired forward Zaccharie Risacher, the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick, from the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Dallas sent guard Ryan Nembhard and a 2027 second-round pick out in the three-team deal, which also included the Oklahoma City Thunder. The transaction is currently pending official league approval and physical examinations for the involved players.



The Dallas Mavericks just acquired former No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher and a top 55 protected 2027 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The transaction was a part of a three-team trade that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder.

What we know:

Dallas sent guard Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta and a 2027 second-round pick, originally acquired from the Chicago Bulls to Oklahoma City in the deal to acquire 21-year-old Risacher was selected first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Hawks.

Risacher also has international experience with France, helping the senior national team during the 2025 EuroBasket tournament after previously winning a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Under-19 World Cup and a bronze medal at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 World Cup.

Finland's Olivier Nkamhoua (R) vies with France's #21 Zaccharie Risacher during the qualifier basketball match between France and Finland for the men's 2027 FIBA World Championships at the Palais des Sports in Pau, south-western France on July 6, 202 Expand

Dig deeper:

Risacher is a 6-foot-9 forward averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 142 career games with Atlanta, including 119 starts. He earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in the 2024-25 season after averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 75 games. Risacher scored at least 30 points four times as a rookie, including a career-high 38 points against the Brooklyn Nets on April 10, 2025.

Nembhard, who joined the Mavericks as an undrafted rookie in 2025-26, averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 60 games, including 27 starts, before being traded.