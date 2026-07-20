North Texas prepares for triple-digit heatwave as Tropical Storm Bertha approaches the Gulf

The Brief North Texas is entering a multi-day heatwave with Dallas temperatures peaking at 105°F by Wednesday, triggering heat advisories and air quality warnings. Tropical Depression 2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha before making landfall near New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon. A strong high-pressure ridge will steer the tropical system away from DFW, keeping the metroplex largely dry while heavy rain impacts the Northern Gulf Coast.



North Texans are bracing for a prolonged heatwave as triple-digit temperatures return to the region, while we monitor a developing tropical system in the Gulf that is expected to bring heavy rain to the Northern Gulf Coast.

Triple-digit heat

After a brief weekend respite in the 90s, temperatures in Dallas are projected to climb to 101 degrees, launching a multi-day streak of triple-digit heat. High temperatures are forecast to reach 104 degrees on Tuesday and peak at 105 on Wednesday. While the expected temperatures remain below record highs for the area, heat advisories remain in effect due to high humidity, which will push heat index values 5 to 8 degrees higher than actual temperatures.

Heat warnings could be issued mid-week as "feels-like" temperatures surge past 100 degrees by midday. Light winds associated with the high-pressure ridge are also expected to deteriorate air quality, prompting officials to advise residents with respiratory conditions to stay indoors during peak afternoon heating hours.

Tropical Storm Bertha

Meanwhile, we are tracking Tropical Depression 2, which developed off the Florida coast over the weekend. The system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha before making landfall near New Orleans by Wednesday afternoon.

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7-Day Forecast

A dominant high-pressure ridge over North Texas is serving as an atmospheric shield, steering the tropical system away from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. While North Texas is expected to remain largely dry, moisture from the system could bring unwanted rain to parts of the Texas Hill Country by the weekend, as well as a slight chance of showers near the Red River early Saturday.