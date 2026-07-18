Texas police officer pulls driver from flaming vehicle during routine traffic stop

The Brief A Southlake police officer rescued a driver trapped inside a burning Nissan during a routine speeding stop on Highway 114. The officer pulled the driver out just before the car was engulfed in flames, while the speeding driver was given a warning. The cause of the sudden vehicle fire remains unknown, though the rescued driver was evaluated and reunited with family.



As a Mercedes vehicle was getting pulled over for speeding on Highway 114, a Nissan, up in smoke, passes by and stopped just ahead.

Local perspective:

Corporal Joshua Swisher of the Southlake Police Department switched from a mundane Sunday evening call to one that saved a man's life within seconds, flames coming from under the vehicle and the inside filled with smoke.

Corporal Joshua Swisher

"I could not even see inside the vehicle. The only thing I saw was hands, and it was the driver trying to get his door open from the inside," said Swisher.

The driver was in shock as the door wasn't open.

"He grabbed onto me. We got him out of the car, shortly before the interior went up in flames," said Swisher.

No one else was in the burning Nissan, as it was quickly engulfed by flames.

"I think I speak for every Southlake officer when i say that if anybody had been put in that same situation, same circumstances, any other officer would have done the same thing," said Swisher.

Dig deeper:

As for the Mercedes that was initially pulled over, the driver actually had just left a nearby hospital after visiting a family member. So Southlake police gave him a ride back to the hospital.

"It was going to be a ticket, but luckily for them, it was a warning because I had a lot of other stuff going on. They got off with a warning," said the officer.

The driver was reunited with family and checked out.

What's next:

Corporal Swisher only had some burnt hair on his arm, but he continued his overnight shift that day.