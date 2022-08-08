Saginaw High student killed after suspected drunk driver crashes into home

Police say a drunk driver crashed his truck into a White Settlement home, killing a high school student and injuring both her parents.

The crash happened Sunday just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of Jason Court.

Police arrested 63-year-old Donald Gruber on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Investigators say Gruber was hauling a trailer and may have been speeding when he lost control.

White Settlement Police arrested Donald Gruber, 63, he is facing

Katey Kirkland, 18, was inside her bedroom when she was hit and killed. She was set to start her senior year at Saginaw High School next week.

Katy’s parents were also injured in the crash. They are both teachers in the Saginaw ISD.

The district is making grief counselors available.

Teen killed, father injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into home in White Settlement