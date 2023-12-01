Ruthie's For Good food truck teams with Dallas Mavericks for community events

A Dallas food truck owner with a recipe for great sandwiches and giving back now has an assist from the Dallas Mavericks.

On food truck road at Klyde Warren Park, Ruthie’s For Good is on the menu.

"It's really good. It's way better than I was expecting 'cause I usually don't like barbecue sauce, but it's really good," Jake Bridges said.

The sandwiches are grilled cheese on sourdough, patty melt, turkey, and brisket.

"It's the truth. It's very good. Everybody in the Dallas area should tap them," one person from New Jersey said.

Meals made with a different bottom line in mind.

"I think it's really, really special. I think everybody needs a second chance, and I think it's wonderful," Nichole Clark said.

Ashlee Kleinert owns Ruthie’s, which is not just serving fresh food, but fresh starts.

"When God created angels, he had to have her in mind," Ruthie’s employee William Northcutt said.

Northcutt was hired a little over a year ago.

"I've actually been incarcerated numerous of times and life was throwing me, you know, it was hard for me especially trying to find employment with a background," he said.

Northcutt was referred to Ruthie’s by Unlocking Doors re-entry program.

"It's been amazing. It's been a turnaround in my life. It's given me purpose. It's given me something to feel proud about," he said.

"We all need redemption, we all need chances, and sometimes it might be the first chance," Kleinert said.

Kleinert is willing to take a chance on people who others won't.

"We all need it. We all need these chances, and truly there but by the grace of God go I," Kleinert added.

The Dallas Mavericks are partnering with Ruthie’s in providing food to non-profits and community events. Serving kindness, which on Friday was free sandwiches to people who passed by.

Like Robert Thornton and his family from New Orleans.

"That's what life's about, reaching out to help somebody else. It’s not always about what you can put in your pocket, but what you can do for others," Thornton said.

Thornton hires people who need a break in his New Orleans construction company.

"You don't have to do this. You do it because there's a need," Thornton said. "You want people to know it's better to give than receive."

This is not a normal food truck. Ruthies For Good is serving food that's good to people, but also doing good for people who need a second chance.