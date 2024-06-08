Dallas Mavericks' NBA Finals run forces another AAC concert to reschedule

article

Another concert has been canceled at the American Airlines Center due to the Dallas Mavericks' playoff run.

Russ' ‘It Was You All Along’ Tour was scheduled for Thursday, June 13 in Dallas.

The Mavericks are scheduled to play on Wednesday, June 12 and Friday, June 14 against the Boston Celtics.

The Russ show has been moved to Tuesday, June 18.

All tickets will be honored on the new date.

Related article

Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and other shows have been moved due to the Mavericks' deep playoff run.