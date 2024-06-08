Dallas Mavericks game forces Megan Thee Stallion to reschedule concert

article

Megan Thee Stallion had to reschedule her upcoming concert at the American Airlines Center due to the NBA Finals.

The Texas rapper's ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour was scheduled to come to Dallas on Tuesday, June 11, but it has been pushed back.

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to play Game 3 against the Boston Celtics at the AAC the next night.

The Megan Thee Stallion concert has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 26.

Tickets for the original date will still apply to the new one.

It is far from the first time this Mavs playoffs run has disrupted the events at the American Airlines Center.

Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj and others have made adjustments due to Dallas' extended playoff run.