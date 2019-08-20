Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event

An outdoor movie event took a wild turn when strong winds sent dozens of air mattresses tumbling and flying through the air.

About 150 air mattresses were set up in a Denver neighborhood Saturday for a Bed Cinema event. It’s an event that allows people to lay in bed and watch a movie under the night sky.

But Colorado wind gusts that afternoon reached up to about 25 miles per hour. They were strong enough to get those mattresses airborne.

The man who shot the video said he was in the area when he saw one mattress fly by... then another... and another. Robb Manes quickly grabbed his camera.

Witnesses said the Great Mattress Migration of 2019 went on for about half an hour. Some even landed in a nearby pool.