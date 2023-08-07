Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in wrong-way 18-wheeler crash in Royse City

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Two people are dead after an 18-wheeler crashed in Royse City on Monday morning.

Royse City police say the 18-wheeler traveling west on I-30, near FM 35, when crossed into the eastbound lanes. 

The 18-wheeler then hit three passenger vehicles.

One of the cars burst into flame. Royse City police say both people killed in the crash were inside that car.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m.

 I-30's westbound lanes had reopened by 11 a.m., but the eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed from FM 35 to FM 2642 for several hours.

The names of the two people killed in the crash have not been released.

The accident is under investigation by Royse City police, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office.