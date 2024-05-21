14-year-old arrested after threat against Royse City High School

article

Royse City police say they arrested a 14-year-old student on Monday after he made a threat against Royse City High School.

Police say the 14-year-old made the threat while in class and was taken into custody.

The student did not have any kind of weapon and police do not believe the teen intended to carry out the threat.

Still, due to the nature of the threat, the 14-year-old has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

"As we approach the last few days of the school year, we ask parents to speak with their children about making or posting any comments regarding school threats or violence," said the Royse City Police Department in a statement.

Terroristic threat is a Class B misdemeanor.

Another Royse City High student was arrested earlier this month after allegedly making a threat on social media.