Royce West, MJ Hegar face off in runoff election to take on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for runoff elections.

The only statewide race is among Democrats deciding who they'll put up in a U.S. Senate contest that is drawing more attention as they see new chances in America's biggest red state.

The Senate runoff is between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who narrowly lost a race for a House seat in 2018, and state Sen. Royce West, who if he wins would become Texas' first Black U.S. senator. That leaves for Democrats a choice over whether their best bet for an upset is the top vote-getter in the March primary who is backed by Senate Democrats' campaign arm, or a historic nominee in West, who has racked up endorsements from his former rivals in the race and Texas lawmakers.

For now, both remain underdogs against Cornyn, a three-term Senate veteran who has a hefty stockpile of campaign dollars. But the race is still the biggest re-election test of his career as President Donald Trump's sagging poll numbers stir GOP anxiety, two years after Republican Sen. Ted Cruz only narrowly held onto to his own seat in Texas.

Texas has become one of the world's virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March.

Gov. Greg Abbott did not include polling places in his recent statewide mask order, and unlike many states, Texas has fought efforts to expand mail-in balloting during the pandemic.

Inside, poll workers in protective equipment will sanitize each voting station in Dallas County and voters will be six feet apart.

Voters in line as polls opened in Dallas said even in a pandemic they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to have their voice heard.

“I've been paranoid about getting infected, but there's nothing more important than going to vote. You know, if you can go out and get groceries you can go vote. It takes less than 5 minutes,” said Raha Assadi.

More than 1 million ballots were cast in early voting -- higher than most primary runoffs in recent years -- but only a fraction of the state's 16 million registered voters.

Democratic voters will also pick a nominee in a U.S. House district they're trying to flip. District 24 covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

Retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson faces former school board trustee Candace Valenzuela.

The winner will go up against the former Irving mayor, Republican Beth Van Duyne. Eight-term Republican U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant is retiring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

