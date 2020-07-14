Amid growing coronavirus concerns, North Texans head to the polls for primary runoff

article

North Texas voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the first election day during the pandemic.

The virus postponed the primary election runoff about four months.

This was certainly different for many, but voters say they were able to put aside COVID-19 concerns, feeling their voice was more important now than ever.

From Denton to Dallas to Cedar Hill, polls welcomed voters starting at 7 a.m.

“I thought there was going to be a line starting at 6 or 6:30, but there’s no one here which is a little concerning,” said voter Raha Assadi.

Some early risers with little company. But with time came voters pleased to see new guidelines in place.

“I saw everybody was in masks. I saw hand sanitizer if we needed it. I was social distancing between people,” said voter John Wicker. “Fortunately, we came at the right time and there weren’t too many people in there so it worked out great.”

At many polling locations, there were little to no lines. But that may not be an indicator of overall turnout.

Early voting, which ended Friday, saw a record number of Texans cast ballots. But the early voting period was also extended from 5 to 10 days.

Those who waited were comfortable with their decision.

As long as we follow the CDC guidelines and we pay attention to what’s going on around us, we should be fine,” said voter Courtney Avakien.

The most contentious race on the ballot is for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination: Air Force veteran MJ Hegar vs longtime Dallas State Senator Royce West. Whoever wins faces incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

"MJ Hegar seems to be leading in the polling and in fundraising,” said SMU Political Science Professor Cal Jillson. “She's the favorite, but high turnout could benefit Royce West as well.”

Voters on both sides were compelled to turn out.

“I am encouraged to vote even more than I have ever been,” said voter Shomega Austin. “We are counting on our candidates to help us get through this pandemic.”

The day wasn’t without a few bumps.

Air condition problems at Christ Cathedral Church in Fort Worth forced it to close Tuesday morning. And at Reverchon Park in Dallas, voters were sent to different locations until equipment issues were resolved an hour later.

“If you are American, and you are all about being patriotic, there’s nothing more patriotic than voting,” Assadi said. “So I hope that people get out here and vote.”