Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people

Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park.

Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported to a hospital. Police said the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kenneth Hughes at (972) 412-6274 or email khughes@rowlett.com.