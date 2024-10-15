Rowlett second early voting location approved by Dallas County commissioners

The Brief In a 4-1 vote, the Dallas County Commissioners Court approved adding a second voting location for the city of Rowlett. Both the Rowlett Community Centre and Freedom Place Church will serve as polling locations for the upcoming election. Commissioner John Wiley Price was the lone vote against the measure. He warns it could set a dangerous precedent when other cities want a second voting location.



Dallas County commissioners have settled the squabble over an early voting and Election Day voting center in Rowlett.

The Rowlett Community Centre has been the traditional voting location for the city. But this year, county commissioners originally chose Freedom Church as the county's only voting location.

Rowlett Community Centre

"The elections department has in place how they rate these voting centers, and they voted," said Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. "And I see no need for a second voting center in that city."

Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis argued that the church was too small and did not have ample parking.

The church, through First Liberty Institute attorneys, suggested religious discrimination.

Featured article

Last week, a judge ordered the county to create a second voting location.

Margolis was okay with that, but Price was not.

"I think it's a dangerous precedent for us to allow if the cities begin to decide early voting locations," Price said.

Freedom Place Church

Commissioners on Tuesday had to decide between three options for Rowlett voters:

Designate Rowlett Community Centre as a vote center, which is against what a judge had ordered designate Rowlett City Hall Annex as a vote center, replacing Freedom Place Church, and add Rowlett Community Centre keep Freedom Place Church and add Rowlett Community Centre

Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of option three. Price was the lone ‘no vote.’

First Liberty Institute attorney Hiram Sasser said, "We are pleased that Dallas County is sticking by Freedom Place Church, and the more voting locations available to folks, the better. So it seems like a win-win to us."

Price warns it could open Pandora's box over the ballot box.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app .

"What happens when the next city decides that they want a second voting center?" he said.

Adding a second location will add to the total cost to the county for putting on the Election by $20,000-40,000, depending on how much equipment and workers will be assigned to the second location.