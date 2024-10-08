Second early voting location to open in Rowlett amid concerns

The Brief Rowlett will get a second early voting location after citizens raised concerns about the Freedom Place Church, which was set to be the city's only early voting location. The site only has nine parking places and one ADA-compliant space. The Rowlett Community Centre will be used as the city's second early voting location.



A Dallas County judge granted the City of Rowlett a win in court Tuesday in its ongoing battle over an early voting location.

Freedom Place Church was set to be the city's sole early voting location. The Mayor, along with other citizens, did not believe the location was going to be big enough to fulfill the needs of the community during this election. The site offers only nine parking spaces and one ADA-compliant space.

Freedom Place Church

In 2020, more than 22,000 people voted early in Rowlett. They also voted at the city's much larger community center. Rowlett, with about 70,000 residents, is expecting a big early voting turnout.

Today, the Mayor, acting as a private citizen, and other citizens, sued members of the county commissioner's court and the election administrator to be able to use the community center as an early voting location again this year.

The judge set a hearing in the case for Oct. 22, the day after early voting begins. In the meantime, it will allow the community center to act as an early voting location along with the church.

Kyle Pugh, the attorney for Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis, spoke at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The Texas Election Code requires that polling places be a public building," said Pugh. "If a public building is not available, then we can explore private buildings. The Freedom Church is not a public facility. Additional concerns of ours, and of my clients, were that disabled and elderly people need to be provided access to a polling location that can accommodate them. The Freedom Church only has nine parking spots and one ADA-compliant parking space."

Last week, the city told the church there was an error in its occupancy certificate, citing a lack of parking. The church is still working to resolve that matter. On Monday, the church's pastor claimed the church was being discriminated against.

"The judge's order does not impede anyone from voting at Freedom Church in Rowlett. That remains an early voting location. It simply expands the voting geography to include a more acceptable, compliant location - the Rowlett Community Center," said Pugh.

Dallas County tells FOX 4 that the county is finalizing a contract with Freedom Place Church for its use as both an early voting and Election Day location. The church is requesting $15,400 from the county.

Rowlett Community Centre

The county says it regularly pays for private facilities to act as voting centers. The Rowlett Community Centre is free to use because it is considered a government building.

Hiram Sasser, Executive General Counsel at First Liberty Institute who represents the church said on Tuesday afternoon, "We are in discussions with the City, and we are working on resolving the matter."