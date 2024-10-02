Rowlett's only early voting location in jeopardy over safety concerns

The only early voting location in Rowlett could be forced to close just weeks before voting begins in Dallas County.

Rowlett, a city of more than 60,000 residents, currently has the county’s sole early voting center for the 2024 election. City officials had initially planned to hold early voting at Freedom Place Church, but later discovered the site only offers 10 parking spaces — with just one designated for disabled individuals. Additionally, the church sits on a busy street, raising safety concerns, particularly for those needing accessible parking.

Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis voiced concerns about the location and recommended moving the early voting site to the city’s community center, which served as the polling place during the 2020 presidential election.

According to the mayor, the community center was initially proposed due to its ample parking — with hundreds of available spaces — and the fact that the city could use the venue for free.

However, Commissioner John Wiley Price, who represents Rowlett, said the community center was passed over because only one room was offered. Mayor Margolis refuted this, saying the site has three rooms available.

Other officials, including Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, have expressed reservations about moving the voting location so close to the start of early voting. County staff, under Jenkins' direction, are investigating the issue and may call a special meeting to determine the next steps.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.