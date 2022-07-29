Roof collapse at Dallas apartment building can be repaired

article

Engineers have determined that the Dallas apartment building that collapsed Sunday can be repaired.

The roof to one of the buildings at the Marquita Courts Apartments near Lower Greenville gave way.

The collapse damaged 24 apartments, forcing tenants to find housing.

After inspections, the building engineer determined the damage was not as extensive and it is not necessary to tear it down.

No one was injured in the collapse.