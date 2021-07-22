Rolling Stones announce rescheduled date for Dallas concert at Cotton Bowl

article

Rolling Stones fans in North Texas and across the United States will finally be getting some satisfaction.

The band announced Thursday they will be re-launching their No Filter tour, which was derailed by the pandemic.

The rescheduled concert at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas will take place on November 2.

The Stones also added some new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in October. It will mark the first time the band will play there.

Tickets are on sale for the Dallas concert via Ticketmaster.

