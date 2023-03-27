Dallas man found dead in creek, investigation underway

Police are looking for answers after a 39-year-old man was found dead in a creek in Northwest Dallas.

DPD says Rolando Mosqueda's body was found a creek off Walnut Hill Lane near Shady Trail on Wednesday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No more details were given.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

If you have any information you are asked to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3675 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.