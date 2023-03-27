Dallas man found dead in creek, investigation underway
DALLAS - Police are looking for answers after a 39-year-old man was found dead in a creek in Northwest Dallas.
DPD says Rolando Mosqueda's body was found a creek off Walnut Hill Lane near Shady Trail on Wednesday.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
No more details were given.
READ MORE: Woman found dead under bridge, Fort Worth police looking for answers
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
If you have any information you are asked to call Dallas Police at 214-671-3675 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.