Garland man given 3 years in prison for assaulting officers during Capitol riot

A North Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting two officers during the Capitol riot back on January 6, 2021.

Robert Wayne Dennis, of Garland, was sentenced in Washington D.C. on two felony counts of assault and four misdemeanor counts related to the incident.

The 36-year-old was found guilty in January.

Dennis is also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and serve two years of supervised release.