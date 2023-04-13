Expand / Collapse search

Garland man given 3 years in prison for assaulting officers during Capitol riot

Garland
FILE - Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON - A North Texas man has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting two officers during the Capitol riot back on January 6, 2021.

Robert Wayne Dennis, of Garland, was sentenced in Washington D.C. on two felony counts of assault and four misdemeanor counts related to the incident. 

The 36-year-old was found guilty in January.

Dennis is also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and serve two years of supervised release. 