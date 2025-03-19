Robert Morris' alleged victim supports bill that would ban NDAs in sex abuse cases

The Brief The woman who has accused Gateway Church founder Robert Morris of sexual abuse is speaking out in support of a Texas House bill. HB 748, known as Trey’s Law, seeks to prohibit the misuse of nondisclosure agreements against child sexual abuse and trafficking victims. If the bill becomes a law, it would render NDAs void and unenforceable in civil child sex assault settlements.



The woman who accused a North Texas megachurch pastor of sexual abuse is testifying before state lawmakers today.

Cindy Clemishire claims Gateway Church founder Robert Morris abused her when she was a child and then tried to get her to sign a nondisclosure agreement decades later.

Cindy Clemishire testifies

What we know:

Clemishire is testifying before the Texas House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee meeting in Austin.

House Bill 748, known as Trey’s Law, seeks to prohibit the misuse of nondisclosure agreements against child sexual abuse and trafficking victims in civil settlement agreements.

What they're saying:

Clemishire became emotional when describing her alleged abuse.

"The first time he made the premeditated decision to violate and defile my purity, he told me, ‘You can never tell anyone because it will ruin everything.’ This abuse continued over and over and over until I finally told someone in 1987 at the age of 17," she said.

She was joined by Dallas-based crime victim advocate Elizabeth Carlock Phillips.

Her brother, Trey Carlock, who committed suicide in 2019, is the namesake of Trey’s Law.

After her brother took his own life, Phillips said she was determined to get the NDA laws changed in Texas.

So far, Tennessee is the only state to pass legislation specific to prohibiting NDAs in civil child sex assault settlements, rendering them void and unenforceable.

Robert Morris’ alleged abuse

The backstory:

Clemishire, who is now 55 years old, was just 12 when she said Morris sexually abused her beginning in 1992.

In court documents, she detailed a time in Oklahoma where she said Morris molested her repeatedly between 1982 and 1987.

At the time, Morris was a traveling preacher and would stay at Clemishire’s home. Morris was married and had a young child.

Clemishire went public with her story last year.

Morris was indicted on several felony counts and turned himself in to Oklahoma authorities on Tuesday.

Related article

There is no statute of limitations because Morris no longer lives in Oklahoma.

Clemishire previously testified that she turned down a nondisclosure agreement when she was 37 years old that would have kept her alleged abuse by Morris a secret.